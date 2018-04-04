When Kailah, Cara Maria, Zach and Kyle headed to the final leg of The Challenge: Vendettas — a puzzle — some fans were wondering: Is that it? Vendettas was season 31 of the hit MTV show, and each year the finals are filled with seemingly impossible challenges — climbing a mountain, sleeping overnight outside in the freezing cold, eating disgusting food, etc.

This season’s Tuesday, April 3, finale consisted of drinking hot chocolate (or cheese if you really wanted to throw off your opponent), running in medieval suits of armor and playing a card game with Johnny Bananas and Ex on the Beach’s Melissa Reeves.

During this week’s Watch With Us podcast, we discuss if it was too easy, and we speak to Kailah about tackling her first finale.

“It was just as bad as I had expected. On other challenges, people who had gone to finales talked about how horrible and miserable and exhausting it is,” she told Us. “As I was physically running in the final, was like, ‘Wow this is as bad as everyone said it would be. I should have believed them and I didn’t.’ Now I’m here like, ‘Why did I sign up for this? What did I do to myself because this is miserable, my whole body hurts…’ it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Kailah also revealed why she hasn’t publicly apologized to Kayleigh for “bullying,” and who’s new on her Vendettas list. Be sure to listen to the podcast above, subscribe and comment to let us know what other shows you want to hear about.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!