Team Young Buck is coming for Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, whether he likes it or not. After some sort of altercation happens in The Challenge: Final Reckoning house, Bananas is in his room talking and Nelson Thomas is not OK with what he’s hearing.

“I know what Bananas is trying to do. He’s just trying to amplify the whole thing. He doesn’t have the numbers on his side this time and he’s backed in a corner,” Nelson says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 23, episode. So he storms into Bananas’ room and calls him out, immediately getting in his face.

“What did I do to you?” Bananas repeatedly says to Nelson, who clearly just wants to fight. Both Hunter Barfield and Devin Walker, members of “TYB” alliance, run in the room to have his back. With that, Devin starts in on Bananas, determined to push his buttons.

“I won’t talk to you, Devin, because without me, you don’t exist,” Bananas said, then walks out of his own room to avoid Devin. In turn, Devin literally follows him around the entire house and out into the rain.

“You can’t beat me in an elimination, you can’t beat me in a conversation, you can’t beat me in anything. I live inside your head. The cameras can go off, I’m not going anywhere,” Devin yells at an unresponsive Bananas. “I live inside your head. I control you … when you go to bed at night, you think about me.”

In a confession, Bananas calmly reveals there’s only so much he can take. “I’ve essentially, at this point, walked around the entire house trying to get away from Devin. As much self-control as I have, every man has his breaking point and I’m about to snap,” he says.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!