Is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio already moving on? In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of The Challenge: Vendettas, the beloved MTV personality flirts with Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti after his split from his girlfriend of five years, Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter.

Soon after moving into the house, Bananas, 35, sets his eyes on Negrotti, 27. He asks the Venezuela native to teach him her first language of Spanish. “That’s the language of love, is it not?” he asks. “From now on, I’ll speak to you only in Spanish.”

“I’m tu esposo,” the Real World: Key West alum adds, attempting to say, “I’m your husband.” With a laugh, Negrotti responds, “Mi futuro ex-esposo” (translation: “My future ex-husband”).

“I’m not ready to settle down and get married to someone called Johnny Bananas, but I do think he’s really cute and really funny,” the former NFL cheerleader admits in a confessional.

Later in the teaser, Bananas tells Negrotti that if she ever needs “emotional support,” she can head over “to the bed next to the wall, bottom bunk” so they can “struggle snuggle.”

Still laughing, Negrotti replies, “I really appreciate you offering all this. You’re just so generous.”

In a previously released clip for the upcoming season, the Challenge vet revealed that this will be his first time going into the game as a single man. “The banana has left his bunch,” he quipped.

As for Negrotti, she was in a showmance with James Huling on the CBS reality series’ 18th season in summer 2016. They broke up this past January.

The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on MTV on Tuesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

