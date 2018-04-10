Is Nicole Zanatta the new Cory Wharton? Nicole and Challenge vet Laurel Stucky ended their relationship before The Challenge: Vendettas, so she was blindsided when Laurel showed up as a mercenary midway through the show. During the Tuesday, April 10, reunion special, Nicole addressed the split … and what happened next.

“We broke up based on the distance. She’s just on a different page than I am at this time,” Nicole explained. “She knew what I did. It wasn’t a secret. The one hookup that I’m not proud about is with Cara [Maria Sorbello]. I didn’t intentionally want to hurt her.”

Cara Maria and Laurel were best friends before Nicole was introduced on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. During that season, Nicole had a crush on Cara, who was not interested. When Cara denied her, Nicole grew closer to Laurel. Cara and Laurel’s friendship ended shortly after.

However, the kiss between Cara and Nicole was shown on the show — what wasn’t shown was the other person Nicole was hooking up with.

“Me and Laurel broke up before the show. Laurel didn’t know that I was going on it. She found out it the day that I was leaving. You could say that I went on single and I did exactly me,” Nicole explained. “I’m not ashamed about it. I don’t care. The one thing that I do want to kind of get out there is that I didn’t intentionally want to hurt Laurel.”

As for how she felt when Laurel walked into the game as a mercenary, Nicole admitted, “The feelings came back fast, but at the same time, I can’t really say much when I was hooking up with Jemmye [Carroll].”

Now that was not shown during the show. Jemmye didn’t look surprised, just smiling in the sneak peek, while Cory actually stood up and screamed he was so shocked.

Part 1 of The Challenge: Vendettas reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

