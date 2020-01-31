But will it cover Megxit? The Crown will come to an end after season 5, Netflix announced on Friday, January 31. Season 4 is set to premiere later this year.

Harry Potter alum Imelda Staunton will step into the role of Queen Elizabeth for the final season, following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who portrayed the queen in seasons 1 and 2, then 3 and 4, respectively.

Creator Peter Morgan revealed in a statement that while he had originally imagined the show would run for six seasons, when he began working on the story lines for season 5, he felt it was “the perfect time and place to stop” the hit show.

Staunton, 64, is thrilled to take on the challenging role. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s script,” the Oscar nominee said in a statement. “I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Most recently, Staunton portrayed Lady Maud Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movie.

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s recent move, stepping back as senior members of the royal family, many wondered if upcoming seasons would approach the story line.

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day,” Suzanne Mackie, an executive producer of The Crown, told PA on Thursday, January 9. “I think we’ll probably … we won’t travel into the present day.”

Season 3, which premiered on Netflix in November, covered the events of Queen Elizabeth II’s life between 1964 and 1977. In season 4, Gillian Anderson will join the cast as UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin will play Diana Spencer.

The Crown seasons 1 through 3 are now streaming on Netflix.