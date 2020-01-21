Not a fan? A royal biographer claims that Prince Harry doesn’t want his life with Meghan Markle chronicled on The Crown.

“When I went to interview him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” biographer Angela Levin shared on BBC Breakfast on Monday, January 20. “And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed.”

Levin then noted Harry’s desire for the series to end, adding, “He said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.’”

The award-winning series debuted on Netflix in 2016 with Claire Foy portraying a younger version of Queen Elizabeth II for seasons 1 and 2, but the part has since been tackled by Olivia Colman. The historical series chronicles the monarch’s reign from her wedding in 1947 onward.

Colman, who has garnered accolades including a Golden Globe for her portrayal, said that she wouldn’t be offended if the British family weren’t fans of The Crown.

“What we’re doing is we’re guessing,” Colman, 45, told the Associated Press in November 2019. “If I had to watch that, well, I wouldn’t watch it. I’d hate it. I don’t blame them for not [watching the show], but it’s done with great respect and love.”

Colman said she regards the Netflix drama as “a piece of fiction” and added that it’s “an acting job” for her and her castmates.

Earlier this month, Harry, 35, made headlines alongside his wife when they announced their plans to “step back” from their senior positions within the British royal family. The couple also stated that they would be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America and work to “become financially independent.”

On January 14, a source told Us Weekly that Harry “wants a fresh start” and is “desperate to get as far away as he can from all the negativity.”