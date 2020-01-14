Prince-Harry-Is-‘Desperate’-to-Escape-Negativity-and-Start-Fresh

When North America calls, Prince Harry answers. As part of his plan to step back as a senior member of the British royal family, Harry hopes to carve out a new identity for himself outside of his lineage.

“Harry wants a fresh start,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s desperate to get as far away as he can from all the negativity.”

Harry, 33, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, announced via Instagram on December 8 that they plan to “become financially independent” from the royals and divide their time between the U.K. and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple said in their joint statement. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.”

The Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William discussed the change at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, on Monday, January 13, and the queen, 93, signed off on it. Meghan, 38, stayed back in Canada with the couple’s 8-month-old son, Archie, and did not call into the summit because she and Harry “decided that it wasn’t necessary,” according to a palace spokesman.

Harry and the Suits alum’s world has been turned upside down since they started dating in 2016. In recent months, the pair, who married in May 2018, have been engaged in a legal battle with the British press over coverage of Meghan, and the prince also had a falling out with William, 37.

Despite their rift, Harry and William issued a rare joint statement on Monday to deny an “offensive and potentially harmful” report that the Duke of Cambridge had a “bullying attitude” toward Meghan.