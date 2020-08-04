‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to Resume Filming This Week

Back to work! Ellen DeGeneres and the staff of her talk show will be heading back into production this week, a source tells Us Weekly.

One week after WarnerMedia announced they were launching an investigation into the daytime talk show following reports of a toxic workplace, the staff and producers had a meeting to address everything.

On Monday, August 3, producers addressed the multiple reports in the media about the 62-year-old comedian, assuring The Ellen Degeneres Show staff that they hope everyone can “have fun at work.” Producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt were all on the call.

Over the last few weeks, the show — and its host and producers — came under fire. In one report by BuzzFeed News, 10 former and one current employee claimed they faced racism, fear and intimidation. In a second report weeks later, 36 former staffers accused producers Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman of sexual misconduct. Though Leman and Norman have denied the accusations, Glavin has not addressed the claims and will reportedly be stepping down.

“They said a lot of [the claims are] true and a lot of it is not true,” the source adds of Monday’s meeting. “They said we are handling everything [and] things will be very different now. … A show that brings so much happiness and fun, it should be a happy show to work on. It was a pep talk and made some staffers feel better.”

The call was also used to assure the team that they will have jobs and let them know that “Ellen is not giving up and the show will go on.”

The host looks forward to getting back to production, another insider shared with Us.

“Ellen is a pro, comes in to do the show, she’s very quick, she isn’t hanging around set all the time,” a third source familiar with the show says. “She was never ‘mean’ to anyone that I saw, but wasn’t trying to be anyone’s best friend. She’s there to do a job, and she does it well.”

On July 30, after Buzzfeed News’ first report, the Finding Dory star sent an apology to her staff, vowing that she is “committed to ensuring this does not happen again” and promising to “correct the issues” at hand.

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice,” she wrote in the letter obtained by Us. “We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”