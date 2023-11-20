Chantel Everett’s mother, Karen Everett, is sharing some new details about ex-husband Pedro Jimeno’s alleged infidelity in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of The Family Chantel.

“He was fooling on you,” Karen tells her daughter in the sneak peek of the Monday, November 20, episode. Karen proceeds to back up her claims by sharing what she learned about Pedro from a private investigator she hired earlier in the season.

In a flashback clip, the P.I. tells Karen, “[Pedro] was on a trip, they called it a ‘business trip,’ and he was out there with two of his people that he works with,” adding, “All signs point to that he was probably with the older female.”

While the P.I. clarified the information he gathered was just an “assumption,” he went on to state, “If I was a betting man, I would say that I’m pretty sure that between the two ladies, that he was not doing right by your daughter.”

According to Karen, the woman Pedro allegedly cheated on Chantel with was “his mentor.” The revelation is one Chantel takes to heart, as she states, “That’s really messed up because I had been on, you know, dinners [with her], I’ve been to that lady’s house. I confided in that lady.”

In another flashback clip, Chantel is seen opening up to Pedro’s coworker about their relationship struggles. “He’s doing things to intentionally hurt me,” she told the woman, who responded by stating she “wouldn’t be OK” with Pedro’s behavior if she were in Chantel’s shoes. The flashback ends with Chantel telling the woman, “I trust you.”

The trust Chantel had for her ex’s colleague is now broken, as she states in a confessional, “Pedro’s coworker was somebody who I once felt like I could trust, and I confided in them. But that was all a ruse.”

She continues: “They were most likely an item, and they were both gaslighting me together, which is bulls—t.”

Chantel and Pedro tied the knot in 2016, the same year they made their TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 4. They went on to star on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? from 2017 to 2019 before separating in April 2022. They both filed for divorce, as well as filed restraining orders against each another.

As their divorce battle rages on, Chantel’s family has questioned whether Pedro was manipulating Chantel during their marriage. “He used our daughter for seven long years,” Karen said in a confessional during the show’s November 13 episode. “He got money, a green card, access to the entire American economy, but the buck stops here. Nobody messes with our daughter anymore.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the former couple’s journey comes to a close on the show’s final season. Earlier this month, Pedro revealed in an interview with the Associated Press that he and Chantel are “not on good terms.”

He continued: “I follow my way, she goes her way. And right now, we are not talking at all … it’s much better like that because in the end, I want to be separated from the family, and I want to heal myself and be a better person.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.