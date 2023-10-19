The latest episode of The Golden Bachelor will premiere with a slight delay on Thursday, October 19.

ABC and other networks are pushing back their primetime programming to air a national address by President Joe Biden. The Golden Bachelor, starring Gerry Turner, usually airs at 8 p.m. ET, but the Thursday episode will be delayed by at least 20 minutes. Per Variety, the new episode will debut at 8:22 p.m., but it may start even later depending on whether the network airs any follow-up analysis. Bachelor in Paradise will follow The Golden Bachelor and is estimated to begin at 9:24 p.m. ET.

Biden, 80, is set to deliver remarks on the United States’ response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The president flew to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people in the world,” Biden said in his remarks after the meeting, adding that the U.S. would do “everything” in its power to make the country safe.

Biden also stressed the difference between Hamas and the Palestinian people, saying: “The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses innocent families in Gaza as human shields, putting their command centers or weapons or communications tunnels in residential areas.”

News of Biden’s address shuffling the Thursday night TV schedule comes after MTV announced the cancellation of the 2023 EMAs. The awards ceremony was scheduled to take place in Paris on Sunday, November 5, with performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, David Guetta, The Kid Laroi, PinkPantheress, Coi Leray and BTS’ Jungkook.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a spokesperson for MTV’s parent company, Paramount, said on Thursday.

The statement continued: “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.