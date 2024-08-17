Just because a show is filming in another country doesn’t mean actors can’t bring personal items with them to set. Or in Pam Grier’s case, personal … horses.

“I adore my horses because they keep my blood pressure down,” the legendary actress, 75, revealed exclusively in the latest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I even brought them to Vancouver to train while I was filming The L Word.”

Grier — who first came to prominence with roles in action films like Foxy Brown and Coffy in the ‘70s — starred on the Showtime series from 2004 to 2009. Centered around the lives of lesbian and bisexual women living in Los Angeles, The L Word received high praise for its groundbreaking representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. Grier’s latest TV series, Them: The Scare is streaming now on Prime Video.

With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, Grier has more than one unique story to tell — and she’s spilling the tea with Us.

Keep scrolling to learn 25 personal facts about Grier:

1. I enjoy putting whipped cream on my cereal.

2. I have a vinyl record collection with the best sound ever.

3. I can name 10 tractor companies.

4. I can’t drink gin because I’m allergic to it — and I end up starting fights.

5. I prefer a car with a stick transmission.

6. With my dad’s military career, we moved around a lot when I was a child.

7. Popular Mechanics is my favorite magazine. I’m a geek!

8. I love to cook enormous amounts of ramen noodles.

10. I love first-edition books.

11. I favor winter sports, like skiing and snowmobiles.

12. I’m a fan of anything that involves speed — like planes, cars and Harleys.

13. I’m a photography buff.

14. I once threw a baby shower in my barn.

15. I like to ride roller coasters.

16. I’ll only watch horror films at home with the lights on.

17. I’m a surfer and love the water.

18. My granddad taught me how to tie flies for fly-fishing, and I fished for trout when I was young.

19. My favorite fashions are vintage dresses from the ’40s.

20. I play my keyboards late at night after a few beers and guacamole. I also deejay for free at parties.

21. I will short-sheet your bed for fun!

22. I rescue and foster animals.

23. I competed in beauty pageants to raise money for college.

24. I loved theater growing up.

25. My favorite way to vacation is road tripping, for sure. Best time ever!