Can you feel the love? Seth Rogen shared an amazing behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming remake of The Lion King.

The Emmy nominee, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 17, to give fans a glimpse of himself hard at work with his costars Donald Glover and Billy Eichner as well as director Jon Favreau. The foursome came together at a studio to record their vocals for the movie’s soundtrack. The Atlanta star, 35, even sported a red Disney sweater with Donald Duck on it in honor of the recording session.

Eichner, 40, also shared the photo on Instagram alongside the caption, “THE LION KING.”

Rogen will voice Pumbaa, while Glover and Eichner will provide the voices of Simba and Timon, respectively. The star-studded cast also includes Beyoncé as Nala, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the original 1994 animated film and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Walt Disney Pictures announced in 2016 that it was working on a Lion King remake with Favreau, 51, as the director and coproducer. Production began in the summer of 2017.

“We started recording some stuff and … it’s a little intimidating,” Glover told Entertainment Tonight in May. “Everybody who’s involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well. They’re like, ‘So, here are the lyrics,’ and I’m like, ‘I know the lyrics! Don’t worry!’ I was in fourth grade when this came out.”

While Beyoncé, 37, did not appear in Wednesday’s photo, Glover said she has been amazing to work with so far. “Just hearing her do it, it’s been like, ‘Man, this is a really special thing,’” he told ET.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.

