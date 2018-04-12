.@GadiNBC reunited the cast of #TheSandlot 25 years after the beloved movie was released, and it was everything pic.twitter.com/xxgtAjKgEw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2018

Back on the field! The cast of The Sandlot reunited on the Today show on Thursday, April 12, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie.

“It’s been crazy,” Marty York, who played Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan, told NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz. “I mean, it definitely gets you in places for free. I can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling, ‘Yeah-Yeah!’”

York, 37, was joined by his former costars Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Brandon Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), as well as director David Mickey Evans. Mike Vitar (Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez) was unable to make it.

“The film was made with the same amount of love that people have for it, and it was the greatest summer of our lives,” Evans, 55, said. Guiry, 36, echoed, “It made a big impact on a lot of people’s lives.”

Some of the castmates admitted that the coming-of-age film — which officially celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday, April 7 — is a bit less popular with their children than it was back in 1993.

“I showed [my son] the movie for the first time,” Renna, 39, said. “And, well, he’s really big on Moana.”

The movie didn’t necessarily impress Leopardi’s teenage daughter either. “I think she thinks I’m just kind of a dork,” the 36-year-old said with a laugh.

A new collector’s edition Blu-ray of The Sandlot was recently released in honor of the milestone anniversary.

