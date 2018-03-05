The big winner! The Shape of Water won best picture at the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4.

After last year’s headline-making mix-up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the stage to present the night’s top prize. “It’s so nice seeing you again,” Beatty told the audience, to which Dunaway responded, “As they say, presenting is lovelier the second time around.”

The Bonnie and Clyde costars then announced The Shape of Water as the winner as director Guillermo del Toro and cast members Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins took the stage to accept their statuette.

The fantasy drama beat out Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This year’s best picture announcement went off without a hitch — especially compared to the 2017 Oscars, when Beatty, 80, and Dunaway, 77, erroneously presented the trophy to La La Land instead of the correct winner, Moonlight.

“There’s been a mistake. Moonlight, you won best picture. This is not a joke,” La La Land director Jordan Horowitz told the shocked crowd at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to host the Oscars this year, joked about the snafu during an appearance on Good Morning America on February 26.

“I like when things go wrong, I’m OK with it,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 50, told GMA’s Paula Faris. “People don’t even realize this but during our rehearsal [last year], on the day of the Oscars, the whole set fell down. I’m not talking about a little piece of set, I’m talking about a huge wooden structure came crashing down to the floor.”

