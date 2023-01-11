Can you tell when some of your favorite TV stars are lying? Peacock’s newest reality competition, The Traitors, pits a cast made up of 20 reality television personalities and “regular people” against each other for a chance to win up to $250,000.

Among them are several unknown “traitors,” revealed in secret by host Alan Cumming, in a game based off a Dutch series of the same name. Us Weekly ‘spoke to some of the cast and asked them (spoiler-free, of course!) if they were hoping to be faithfuls or traitors before going into the Scottish castle where they filmed.

Could they lie? Could they manipulate and deceive? Or were they hoping to skate by and hunt down the traitors? The “traitors” are tasked with devising a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the group – coined “the faithfuls.”

“I wouldn’t say I’m the best liar,” Below Deck’s Kate Chastain exclusively told Us, with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. also saying, “For me, personally, I wanted to be a faithful because I figured it would be easier to get through the game without lying. I’m not a good liar.”

A few of them were torn. Summer House star Kyle Cooke said, “[My wife] Amanda told me I’m the world’s worst liar, but in a weird way, when [Cumming] was making the rounds, I was like, why not?”

“I didn’t care either way,” Big Brother season 13 winner Rachel Reilly said. “To be honest, I just wanted to win this.” Survivor’s Cirie Fields had a similar sentiment, telling Us, “I’m open for an adventure. I was just happy to be there.”

As for Big Brother season 22 winner Cody Calafiore, he says, “I wanted to be a traitor so badly.”

Other familiar faces include Survivor player Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan and Olympian Ryan Lochte.

Meanwhile, the “regular” contestants include a van life influencer, political analyst, yoga instructor, ER nurse, actress and more. Their names are Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani and Amanda Clark.

The Traitors premieres with all 10 episodes dropping on Peacock Thursday, January 12. Watch above to see what the rest of the cast told Us!