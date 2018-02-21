We’ve been waiting for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson is joining season 14 of The Voice and the coaches already sound like they’re on her team in an exclusive sneak peek shared with Us Weekly.

“It was immediately like this brother-sister camaraderie kind of thing from the get-go,” says Clarkson of her long-standing friendship with veteran coach Blake Shelton.

Shelton, who’s known the “Love So Soft” singer for around 10 years, has often been vocal about his affection for Clarkson. “When I found out she was going to be a coach on The Voice, I knew it was going to be a great addition because I’ve never been around Kelly Clarkson when she didn’t have a huge smile on her face.”

The two laugh and joke with each other in the video above before hinting that some details of their history together aren’t for all audiences. “We actually probably can’t share most of our stories,” Clarkson admits. “I’m sure most of them she wouldn’t want me to tell,” adds Shelton.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will also return for the new season, premiering Monday, February 26.

“The first time we met, [Alicia Keys] and Stevie Wonder handed me my first Grammy,” Clarkson recalls. “I just remember thinking, oh my God I admire these artists so much.”

“She’s just magnetic,” says Keys. “It’s been hysterical. She has me cracking up at the things that she says.”

Watch the video above to see how the coaches are welcoming the three-time Grammy winner into the fold.

The Voice season 14 premieres on NBC Monday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

