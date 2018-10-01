The cameras are always rolling! The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton come off very funny during the show — and that’s only in the footage that makes the cut.

While all four coaches always look amazing, they’re not always comfortable in those glam outfits, they reveal in Us Weekly’s exclusive outtakes video from season 15’s first week.

“You should have Blake dolls … with a jean jacket. This outfit. And you pull a string and you start screaming like you do,” Hudson, 37, tells Shelton during the outtakes while he wears head-to-toe denim. She then comments on his outfit versus her sparkly, short attire.

“Y’all have on snowsuits [and] boots. We don’t get to wear no clothes! So I’m freezing,” she tells him. “One day I’m gonna walk up and you’re gonna be like, ‘Jennifer, is that a snowsuit?’ It sure the hell is.”

The Golden Globe winner also gets hungry before filming, and snacks on edamame — or what Shelton calls, sushi.

As for Clarkson, she reveals that while her hair is very soft, half of it isn’t even hers!

It’s safe to say that while Hudson is new the show, the coaches of season 15 get along great! Clarkson, who made her debut as a coach on The Voice last season, immediately connected to the group, much like Hudson is doing now.

Watch the full video of outtakes above!

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

