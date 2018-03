15 of Rihanna’s Sexiest Looks Ever (Men’s Fitness)

Does Javi Marroquin Have a New Girlfriend? (OK! Magazine)

The Voice Ratings Soar With Kelly Clarkson as a Coach (Radar Online)

These Two Real Housewives Are No Longer Friends (Star Magazine)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!