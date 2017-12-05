Under the mistletoe! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got everyone in the holiday spirit with a festive performance during the Monday, December 4, episode of The Voice. Also, Miley Cyrus admitted she is still not over the loss of her teammate Janice Freeman. Here are the biggest moments from the NBC show this week.

Blake and Gwen Perform Romantic Duet!

Gwen and Blake showed off their relationship on stage during a duet of her new song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” They even had a customized “GB” insignia on their amps to prove they are a power performance couple. At the end, Blake bowed to Gwen.

Miley Is Still Not Over Her Previous Loss

It’s no secret that last week’s elimination was really emotional for Miley. She not only lost a teammate, but a “forever friend.” She showed she still was upset, but wasn’t going to let it affect her judging.

“There ain’t no hard feelings,” she said to Adam Cunningham, who beat out Freeman in the bottom two. “There ain’t nothing between us but love and support.”

She brought up the elimination again after her other teammate Brooke Simpson sang “Amazing Grace.”

“You just put a giant bandaid on my broken heart from last week,” Miley said. “You are not going anywhere.”

Adam Levine and Blake Stand Up for Keisha Renee

Renee, who usually sings country, sang a knockout rendition of “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, which got her a standing ovation. More tears were shed when Adam brought up some hate comments Renee was receiving recently online.

“Tonight you were speaking directly to them,” Levine said. Blake then turned and gave Adam a standing ovation for his supportive comment.

Miley Fangirled oOut!

Addison Agen sang a slow and stripped-down version of “Lucky” by Britney Spears to close out the show, and Miley could not help but rave about her 90s pop fandom.

“You don’t understand the Britney obsession. It’s like wrong,” Miley said, but applauded Agen for making it her own.

Uncertain Futures

The performances were some of the best all season. With booming vocals, tremendous stage presence and overall professional musicianship, it’s hard to see who will be headed home next. Two people will be leaving on The Voice Tuesday night, so the show will definitely be a nail-biter.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

