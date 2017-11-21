Another one bites the dust! Adam Levine had to say goodbye to one of his team members during the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The Voice. The last-minute instant fan vote solidified the top 11 who will be appearing in next week’s live shows. See what exactly went down during Tuesday’s episode of the NBC competition show.
Cutthroat Competition
The two contestants with the lowest number of votes were Adam Cunningham and Jon Mero, both members of Team Adam. “I got two people in the bottom,” Levine said. “Neither one of you guys deserves to be in the bottom. I am very confident in that.”
They each got one more shot at getting the fans to save them with a final performance. Cunningham rocked a version of “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, while Mero performed a soulful rendition of “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5.
“I don’t think anybody in this room thinks you should be going anywhere,” Levine said about Mero, although he was adamant about not picking sides to sway votes.
The Final Few
Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson all get to take their final three contestants to next week’s live show, but Levine is left with only two singers on his team. The instant fan saved kept Cunningham and sent Mero packing, but Mero was nothing but grateful for his coach.
“I want to thank you so much for believing in me from the beginning,” Mero said to Levine. “You taught me how to be fearless.”
Here’s the complete list of the final contestants remaining on The Voice:
Team Adam: Addison Agen
Team Adam: Adam Cunningham
Team Blake: Chloe Kohanski
Team Blake: Red Marlow
Team Blake: Keisha Renee
Team Jennifer: Davon Fleming
Team Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones
Team Jennifer: Noah Mac
Team Miley: Ashland Craft
Team Miley: Janice Freeman
Team Miley: Brooke Simpson
Tell Us: What did you think about who was sent home?
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
