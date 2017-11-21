Another one bites the dust! Adam Levine had to say goodbye to one of his team members during the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The Voice. The last-minute instant fan vote solidified the top 11 who will be appearing in next week’s live shows. See what exactly went down during Tuesday’s episode of the NBC competition show.

Cutthroat Competition

The two contestants with the lowest number of votes were Adam Cunningham and Jon Mero, both members of Team Adam. “I got two people in the bottom,” Levine said. “Neither one of you guys deserves to be in the bottom. I am very confident in that.”

They each got one more shot at getting the fans to save them with a final performance. Cunningham rocked a version of “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, while Mero performed a soulful rendition of “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5.

“I don’t think anybody in this room thinks you should be going anywhere,” Levine said about Mero, although he was adamant about not picking sides to sway votes.

The Final Few

Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson all get to take their final three contestants to next week’s live show, but Levine is left with only two singers on his team. The instant fan saved kept Cunningham and sent Mero packing, but Mero was nothing but grateful for his coach.

“I want to thank you so much for believing in me from the beginning,” Mero said to Levine. “You taught me how to be fearless.”

Here’s the complete list of the final contestants remaining on The Voice:

Team Adam: Addison Agen

Team Adam: Adam Cunningham

Team Blake: Chloe Kohanski

Team Blake: Red Marlow

Team Blake: Keisha Renee

Team Jennifer: Davon Fleming

Team Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones

Team Jennifer: Noah Mac

Team Miley: Ashland Craft

Team Miley: Janice Freeman

Team Miley: Brooke Simpson

Tell Us: What did you think about who was sent home?

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

