The Voice is coming back for a 26th season with more variety than ever.

While the latest season leads up to the two-part season finale in May 2024, NBC is gearing up for another round of contestants to steal the show in front of some new coaches.

Reba McEntire, who initially debuted as a mega mentor during the 23rd season of the singing competition in 2023 before securing a permanent judging role for season 24 later that same year, will be returning alongside longtime judge Gwen Stefani. NBC confirmed their returns alongside new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

“Bublé, an unstoppable talent known for his world-class showmanship, brings his singular style and vocal power to the dynamic coaching panel,” a press release from upfronts in May 2024 read. “He is a friend of ‘The Voice,’ having served as a season 3 advisor to Team Blake.”

The statement continued: “Already known as Coach Snoop in the world of sports, he now takes his skills from the field to the Voice stage. An industry mogul and globally recognized innovator, Snoop Dogg taps into his extensive work in music and unique approach as an entertainer to bolster the competition. He previously took the reins as season 20 mega mentor.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Voice season 26 so far:

Who Will Be the Judges?

McEntire and Stefani are set to return as coaches, joining newcomers Snoop Dogg and Bublé.

John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan & Shay, who have all previously occupied the coaches’ seats in the ongoing 25th season, will be making exits.

When Will Season 26 Premiere?

Although an official premiere date for season 26 hasn’t been announced, NBC will inject some excitement by introducing fresh tweaks to the show’s established format. This anticipation is fueled by the recent innovation in season 25, where one coaches’ slot was occupied by two celebrity mentors.

Where Will Season 26 Air — and Stream?

As with the previous episodes, the upcoming season can be seen on NBC live on Mondays and Tuesdays and streamed on Peacock.

The Voice season 26 premieres this fall on NBC.