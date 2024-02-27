The Voice season 24 alum Tom Nitti proposed to Ashley Bryant before her season 25 blind audition is set to air.

“I never believed in the ‘one day it will all make sense’ quote until now,” Bryant captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 27, announcing her and Nitti’s engagement. “My heart is so full ❤️.”

Nitti got down on one knee at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the romantic images. While he has yet to post about the engagement, Nitti did share Bryant’s initial post on his Instagram Story.

The couple’s engagement news came one day after Bryant announced that she would be on The Voice at some point during season 25, which premiered on Monday, February 26.

“Keep in mind, not every audition will air tonight/tomorrow, there’s a bunch of us. So if you don’t see me this week (you probably won’t), there’s still two more weeks full of blind auditions,” Bryant shared via Instagram on Monday. “Keep tuning in tonight AND every Monday & Tuesday to see all of my talented friends that I hold so close to my heart.”

Bryant’s appearance on NBC’s reality competition show comes one season after her now-fiancé, Nitti, made an abrupt exit during season 24, leaving Reba McEntire’s team in November 2023.

“I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight,” McEntire announced before heading into the show’s playoffs.

Nitti, for his part, addressed his departure on Instagram. (He announced his relationship with Bryant in the same post.)

“Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the airing of my blind audition so here goes nothin’,” he wrote at the time. “First and foremost I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family … As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over.”

Nitti later revealed during a December 2023 interview with the Utica Observer Dispatch that he departed the show after his ex-wife, whom he divorced five months before The Voice season 24 premiered, was “going after primary custody” of their two kids, Rayleigh and Brently.

“I made this choice not because I missed my kids, but because I couldn’t imagine losing them,” he said. “I am happy with the decision I made, but should it have come to that point? Absolutely not.”