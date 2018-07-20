Back to basics. The Walking Dead season 9 will be very different from last season and the first trailer proves just that. The cast and executive producers revealed the first trailer on Friday, July 20, during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to cast changes, season 9 will also feature a new showrunner, Angela Kang, who will give the show a whole new look.

“We’ll explore what happened as man-made objects and structures break down. Infrastructure like roads and bridges are changing and crumbling. And we’ll also explore what happens as resources are getting low,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a fun Western vibe that has emerged … we are going into a period where a lot of the things that we’ve seen in previous seasons have broken down, so they’ve got these horses and carriages that are being drawn around instead of cars. Things are lit with oil lamps. People are using different kinds of weaponry. There’s a real grittiness to it that I think will be fun and fresh for the viewers.”

The cast’s dynamic will also change. Andrew Lincoln (who plays Rick Grimes) will exit at the end of season 9 and Lauren Cohan (who plays Maggie Rhee) will have a limited role this season. Jon Bernthal’s Shane Walsh, who was killed in season 2, is also set to appear.

“We’ll see our group together working in unity in a lot of ways, but you’ll also see some changes in the way that they deal with each other,” Kang said. “In some ways, you’ll see that the vision has succeeded beyond anybody’s wildest imagination. But you’ll also see the cracks in that.”

The new episodes will also feature a time jump, Kang recently confirmed during the AMC Summit in New York City. “What’s really fun for me is that we’re working a season that has a really fresh look and feel. We’re playing with time in the season so we get to jump forward in the story,” she said on June 20. “We come in on some pretty fun stuff. I’m really focusing a lot on the core character relationships in the show that have been long-lasting, as well as surfacing all kinds of all our series regulars.”

The Walking Dead season 9 premieres on AMC on October 7.

