Andie MacDowell’s Del Landry hints at her family’s sorted history with the Goodwins — and the future of her farm — in the upcoming episode of The Way Home.

“The Goodwins made an offer on the land, a decent one, and I’d be hard pressed not to accept it,” Del tells her daughter, Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), in Us Weekly’s exclusive preview from the Sunday, March 17, episode of the Hallmark Channel series.

Kat is adamant that there must be another way to stay afloat. “Mom, no. We’re talking of hundreds of years of Landry blood, sweat and tears,” she replies.

A stubborn Del quips, “I’m only telling you out of courtesy, what makes you think you have a say in this?” Kate argues that both she and daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) have a say as members of the Landry family.

“This is what dad wanted. It’s his legacy,” Kat fires back, telling her mom, “You cannot sell our land to a Goodwin.”

Kat is insistent that the Goodwins are bad, mainly because she’s had multiple run-ins with them during season 2 while time traveling to 1814. (As a Landry woman, Kat can time travel to the past where her brother, Jacob Landry, was transported when he was just a child. Kat’s daughter, Alice, has also traveled through time to the ‘90s where she befriended the teen version of her mother.)

Related: The Way Home's Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow Talk Pond Frogs, Set Secrets The Way Home season 2 is almost here and stars Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow are spilling the tea about what’s to come with Us Weekly, including how they handle pond frogs! In honor of the upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday, January 21, Us Weekly teamed up with Hallmark Channel for a special screening […]

Since Del doesn’t know about Kat’s visits to the past, Kat can’t tell her the truth about the revolutionary version of the Goodwins, which were responsible for arresting and beating a now-grown Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) earlier this season.

Del is only aware of the 21st century Goodwins, which had the late Evelyn Goodwin as their matriarch.

“I have always felt indebted to Evelyn after everything she did for us all those years ago,” Del confesses to Kat in present day, reminding her, “Not many people would be so forgiving.”

While Del “can’t repay the debt now” after Evelyn’s passing, she says she “considers her son’s generous offer.”

Kat is offended by her mother’s choice of words, asking, “When it comes from family it’s a handout, but when it comes from a Goodwin, that’s generosity?” She then storms off.

Earlier this season, Kat and longtime BFF Elliot Augustine (Evan Williams) hinted at a troubling incident that occurred at Evelyn’s Lingermore estate when they were teenagers.

Related: Who Is Spencer Macpherson? What to Know About The Way Home’s Adult Jacob Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home finally found its adult Jacob in Spencer Macpherson — and his debut did not disappoint. The Way Home, which premiered in January 2023, follows mother-daughter duo Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) after they move back to Kat’s small hometown of Port Haven, Canada to live with her estranged […]

During the Sunday, March 10, episode, Alice started to investigate the mysterious event, since no one will talk about it. She discovered a picture from the scene, which showed blood, a mask and glasses on the floor.

The episode ended with Elliot reading from an October 2007 journal. “How can I face Alice again if she ever comes back?” the entry reads. “It’s all my fault.”

Del, however, seemingly hints in the above teaser that Kat was partly to blame for whatever transpired all those years ago at Lingermore.

The Way Home airs on Hallmark Channel Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.