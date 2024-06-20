The Weeknd can now add two more diamond certified singles to his resume.

The Grammy winner’s hit singles “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You” have been awarded diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, making him the first Canadian artist to earn seven diamond tracks. The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) is one of three artists to have produced seven diamond singles throughout his career alongside Rihanna and Post Malone, the latter of whom holds the record for the most diamond certified singles with nine.

To achieve diamond certification, the RIAA must recognize the song or album as having shifted 10 million units of combined streams and sales. The two awarded hits include his 2016 single “Die for You” from his Grammy-winning album Starboy and “Save Your Tears,” which was released in 2020 as a single from the pop star’s fourth studio album, After Hours.

In the year following the release of After Hours, The Weeknd’s success was recognized nationally as he took fans through his decorated discography while headlining the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, the first Canadian to do so.

Related: Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years Over the years, viewers have witnessed Super Bowl moments during the halftime show that have been memorable for various reasons. In 2004, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake delivered a controversial performance that has continued to be a topic of conversation. At the time, Jackson joined Timberlake as a surprise guest, and a wardrobe malfunction ended […]

Along with his two new diamond certifications, the musician, 34, has been awarded an additional two platinum certifications for his 2023 singles “Popular” (featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti) and “One of the Girls” (featuring Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp), both of which are a part of the soundtrack to HBO’s drama series The Idol.

The new platinum certification for “One of the Girls” makes Blackpink’s Jennie the first K-pop solo artist to reach the milestone and marks the first platinum single for Depp. As for Madonna, “Popular” is her seventh platinum hit and the first since the release of “4 Minutes” in 2008.

The Weeknd’s impressive repertoire doesn’t stop there. As of June, his track “Blinding Lights” is the most streamed song of all time on Spotify with over 4 billion streams. He also holds the title of most monthly listeners on the streaming platform, with over 100 million each month.