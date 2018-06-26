Celebrities and VIPs celebrated the season 2 premiere of This Is LA, a lifestyle show created by Circle 8 Production, at Yamashiro in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 19.

The who’s who of L.A.’s entertainment influencer scene — including Bachelor in Paradise alum DeMario Jackson and his newest flame, model Nicole Pedra — enjoyed surprise performances, free-flowing Mezcal El Silencio and light refreshments during the star-studded event.

Star, creator and Circle 8 Productions’ founder Robert Valletta turned the evening into a family affair as his sister, actress Amber Valletta, and their mom came to celebrate.

Robert also gave a heartfelt speech recognizing his cohosts Nicole Cogan, Adam Kruger, Tiffany Panhilason, Tamara De Kauwe and Crystal Clues as integral parts of the show’s success.

This is LA, which premiered on June 23, showcases the hottest new local businesses, restaurants, trends, products and weekend getaways in the Los Angeles area, with local influencers taking viewers along for the ride.

This is LA airs Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. following PGA Golf/Sports Central.

