Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Tuesday, March 13, finale of This Is Us.

Not every ending can be a happy one — This Is Us fans know that all too well. Following Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding on the season 2 finale, a flash-forward revealed that Toby wasn’t in a good place after the nuptials. “Babe, I just spoke to the doctor. They want you to come in tomorrow, talk about adjusting your meds,” Kate tells Toby in the scene, as he lies solemnly in bed.

“Toby’s parents give that very pointed speech about seeing him depressed and about how difficult it was for them, and I think it’s safe to assume he’s going to have some of those troubles moving forward,” executive producer Elizabeth Berger told Variety following the episode. “We wanted to show that while we’re at Kate and Toby’s wedding and it’s a beautiful chapter and a beautiful moment in their lives, there’s still going to be really intensely difficult chapters ahead because that’s where life goes.”

That being said, Sullivan still has high hopes for Toby and Kate’s future — as parents. “[The writers] haven’t given us that far of a look down the road but I know it’s on their agenda. It just a matter of time before we get back into that,” Sullivan told Us Weekly exclusively about the possibility of KaToby starting a family soon. Earlier in the season, the couple suffered a miscarriage.

“I’d like to see them start a family. I think they’d be good parents,” he added, addressing his hopes for season 3.

While the episode was emotional, in a good way, during the wedding scenes, it was also tough to see the flash-forwards revealing a not-so-happy future. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star hopes viewers will understand that crying isn’t, at all, a bad thing.

“Being in touch with those feelings and figuring out why the show is tapping into whatever it’s tapping into for you as an audience member, is an interesting thing to explore,” he told Us.

This Is Us returns to NBC with season 3 in the fall.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!