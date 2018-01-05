The return of This Is Us season 2 is upon us and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the key art. Will Toby and Kate start wedding planning? Will we see more of Rebecca and Jack’s rough patch? And will Beth and Randall decide to foster another child?

When the show returns, the Big Three will finally reunite for the first time since each of their lives hit tragedies. Kate (Chrissy Metz) suffered a miscarriage, Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) foster daughter left to live with her birth mother and Kevin (Justin Hartley) got a DUI with Randall’s daughter in the car.

While the next few episodes may be heavy, Metz revealed recently to Us Weekly that Toby and Kate will actually grow closer following their trauma. “Knowing that they’ve gone through this, they know they can go through anything and will be there for each other. They’re not in any rush to do so,” the actress told Us exclusively. “Maybe she’s thinking, ‘How about a wedding before we actually had a baby.’ That’s not because she needs to be traditional or conventional but just to get her ducks in a row.”

However, it’ll still be intense, Brown said in an interview published Thursday, January 4. “There is a family scene that includes Kevin, Randall, Kate and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that is about 11 pages long that is absolute TNT,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It is one of my favorite scenes that we’ve done in the course of the two seasons of the show and I think people are going to leave it saying, ‘Damn!’ We come back shooting hot, hot fire. People are going to be happy with what they see.”

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

