Randall, Beth and Kevin joined Kate and Toby in Las Vegas for their bachelorette and bachelor parties, but their problems followed them during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of This Is Us, titled “Vegas, Baby.”

Randall and Beth Fight Over Deja

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was worried about Deja after she turned up at the house asking for money to pay her heat bill. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) tried to let go of everything while the couple were in Vegas, but Randall just couldn’t drop it. This led to a huge fight, with Randall accusing Beth of being detached and heartless. Beth admitted to Kate (Chrissy Metz) — the sisters-in-law finally bonded after some awkward build-up — that she was worried about Deja too, but she was trying not to think about how close she’d gotten to her now that Deja wasn’t in her life anymore.

Randall was ready to move on when they returned home from their trip, but Beth decided to “be the heart” and go check on Deja. They found her and her mother evicted, sleeping in their car.

Toby’s New Brothers

Toby (Chris Sullivan) wanted to use his bachelor party as an opportunity to bond with Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall, but the brothers were quick to ditch him when their own issues came up — Deja calling for Randall, Kevin learning he might’ve been cut from Ron Howard’s movie. While talking about how close they used to be (they binged Sex and the City together after Jack’s death), Kate told Randall that Toby really wanted to spend time with him and Kevin in Vegas.

So the Pearson men took Toby out on the town and learned that he was hoping they would give him a second chance at being a brother, since his own brother didn’t seem to want a relationship with him. Toby gave each of them solid advice, prompting Kevin — who stayed sober in Vegas despite temptation — to call Howard and tell him he made a mistake. When he called, he found out he hadn’t been cut from the film after all.

Jack and Rebecca’s Anniversaries

As if Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) could be any more perfect, the show took us back in time to see how he surprised Rebecca (Mandy Moore) with big gestures for all their anniversaries. One year, she asked that they not exchange gifts so she didn’t have to feel guilty for not being as good at it as he was. He agreed, but when The Big Three discovered what was going on, they took matters into their own hands. Kevin cooked his parents a delicious dinner, and Kate and Randall set up a rooftop meteor shower viewing. Jack imparted his big gesture wisdom on Kevin, telling his son it was all about the intent behind the gesture rather than the gesture itself.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!