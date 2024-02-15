Timeless Watchmaker G-Shock Auctions Off One-of-a-Kind Watch to Celebrate Their 40th Anniversary

Casio’s G-Shock, one of the world’s most-loved watch brands, celebrated its 40th anniversary last November, marking the occasion with a star-studded New York City bash featuring a performance by J Balvin. The event also included the unveiling of the G-Shock 40th Anniversary Dream Project #2 G-D001, which was auctioned in December.

The innovative 40th anniversary design is built on the features of the sold-out 35th anniversary watch, the Dream Project #1, with a tech-forward twist. According to Kikuo Ibe, Casio’s Senior Fellow of Product Planning, the 18k yellow gold Dream Project #2 is the first G-Shock created with artificial intelligence. A custom AI system analyzed 40 years of G-Shock shock-resistance data to generate a 3-D model optimized for structural strength, material traits, and processing techniques.

This is just an extension of the work that Ibe, nicknamed “the father of G-Shock,” has been known for since joining Casio as an engineer in 1976. He first proposed shock-resistant structures for its watches in 1981, which led to the release of the first G-Shock in 1983.

It’s clear 71-year-old Ibe is still having a huge impact, because the Dream Project #2 sold for $400,050 at auction last December, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit based in New York.

“The bezel and strap were crafted with techniques typically used in jewelry making, and despite all of its components being crafted from 18k gold the Dream Project #2 offers enhanced shock absorption abilities,” said a press release from the watchmaker on Wednesday.

Describing the watch’s unique mix of fashion and functionality, the release continued, “The transparent dial displays a first-of-its-kind G-Shock movement, with silicon gears and some of the 55 ruby bearings visible in the mainplate. High-efficiency solar cells power the watch, which features a glowing red ring to charge them when sunlight isn’t available.”

Despite the extravagance of the gold Dream Project #2, G-Shock continues to be known and appreciated for its sturdy, dependable design. The new G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000, released earlier this year and designed for survival in harsh natural environments, is a perfect example of G-Shock’s durability standard.

G-Shock’s new releases also continue the brand’s reputation for fashionable designs and creative partnerships. The Baby-G BGD565KT, released in February, features Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and incorporates the white, red, and blue colors of Hello Kitty’s debut designs.

The G-Shock 40th Anniversary Dream Project #2 G-D001 watch will be delivered to the winning bidder in the first quarter of 2024, but G-Shock seems to have no plans of slowing down, with a variety of new releases and collaborations on their way.

Each release offers a new variation of features, functionalities, materials and designs, proving there’s a G-Shock for everyone, everywhere.

TMX contributed to this story.