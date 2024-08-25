TLC canceled a Saturday, August 24, concert after singer T-Boz was sent to the hospital for an abdominal blockage.

According to a press release, TLC announced the show’s cancellation 30 minutes before its start time at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

“Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps,” the statement read. “She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

T-Boz, 54, was diagnosed with a “severe abdominal blockage” and is still in the hospital with the expectation that she can be discharged on Sunday, August 25.

“The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage,” the statement added. “Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters. The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition.”

The press release further related that TLC — which is a duo featuring T-Boz and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas after the 2002 death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — is “committed to rescheduling” the canceled concerts.

T-Boz shared the statement via her Instagram on Saturday, noting that she is feeling much better.

“I’m on The Mend!!! This Was Just One Of Those Unexpected Things That I Had No Control Over,” she captioned her post. “I Look Forward To Making It Up 2 You All … And Hopefully I’ll Get Out Of The Hospital Soon!!! As Soon As Tomorrow If All Goes Well!!! Thank You For Understanding… Blessings Always, T.”

T-Boz has opened up about several previous health scares, including sickle cell disease.

“When you have sickle cell, your red blood cells get stuck on their way around your veins, causing blockages and stopping the oxygen from getting to your vital organs,” she wrote in her 2017 memoir, A Sick Life. “Where there’s a lack of oxygen, you can go into a crisis, an attack of severe pain, sometimes located only in a certain spot and sometimes all over your body. Often, it’s hard to breathe or walk or even do something as basic as holding a pen. A crisis can happen without any warning. Just, bam! You’re in the hospital again.”

T-Boz was also previously diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, which was removed in 2006.