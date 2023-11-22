An NFL legend and an acting legend brought the worlds of sports and film together as Tom Brady and Denzel Washington paid tribute to Washington’s 2000 football movie, Remember the Titans.

Washington, 68, was a guest on Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast on Monday, November 20, and the two-time Oscar winner enjoyed giving an acting lesson to Brady, 46.

During the show, cohost Jim Gray convinced them to reenact one of the most famous scenes from the film. Brady and Washington then performed a line reading of the scene where Boone introduced himself to the team when he was hired.

In the original scene, Boone went face to face with player Petey Jones, portrayed by actor Donald Faison. He intimidated Jones as he asked him a series of rapid fire questions.

Table reads with the LEGEND Denzel Washington!?! Episode out now https://t.co/up0t0z210l pic.twitter.com/KPxt6jHgej — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 21, 2023

“I’ve got to get my game face on,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. Then Washington began the scene in a very authoritative style, ”You think football is fun,” and Brady responded in a very weak voice, “Yes, it was fun.”

Related: ‘Remember the Titans’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Remember the Titans debuted in September 2000, and soon became a favorite for its powerful story line — and introducing many viewers to a young Ryan Gosling. The movie is based on a true story, following Black football coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) as he attempts to integrate a high school in Alexandria, Virginia, in […]

“Not anymore is it? Make up your mind since you’re thinking, go on, think. Is it fun?,” Washington said, and Brady replied, “No.”

Washington retorted, “Absolutely not. Alright zero fun. Alright I’m coach Washington, we’re about to have some fun,” as Brady laughed.

The two concluded the scene with Brady applauding Washington, saying, “That’s for your performance, not mine. That was f–king good.”

Related: Tom Brady’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: NFL Champion, Fatherhood, Retiremen... Tom Brady has come a long way since he was first drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000. After signing with the Pats, the football player eventually earned a G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) nickname thanks to his impressive skills on the field. Brady has even appeared in nine Super Bowl games, winning seven […]

“I’m coaching Tom Brady,” Washington quipped. “Are you joking?”

Remember the Titans told the true story of Herman Boone, who coached the T. C. Williams High School high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia to the state championship in 1971. Washington’s character in the film, coach Boone, was hired during a time of racial tension as the high school was being integrated. Washington said it was imperative that the story was told accurately.

“You think people are sticklers about the actual facts of what happened in the civil rights struggle or a capital murder case, wait until you start messing with some legendary high school football season from 30 years ago,” Washington told the Tampa Bay Times in October 2000. “You get one play wrong and they’ll kill you.”

Washington recalled meeting Boone, who told him he was not right for the role.

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows Art imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and more stars made their marks playing real people in movies and TV shows. Many won awards for their onscreen depictions of both beloved and controversial figures throughout history. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of famous prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

“Mostly because I’m not handsome enough. I think he’s kidding me, then I realize he’s dead serious,” Washington said. “He’s a real old-school, football-coach piece of work.”

Despite Boone’s initial objection, Washington starred in the film, and he loved the message of people of different races coming together in sports.

“What it says is real and important to say. What everyone on the T.C. Williams team, players and coaches, too, learned was that when people get to know about each other, all those preconceptions fade.” Washington said. “We learn from people who are different from us. Our lives are enriched by them.”