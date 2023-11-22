Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Tom Brady and Denzel Washington Reenact Iconic ‘Remember the Titans’ Movie Scene

By
Tom Brady and Denzel Washington Reenact Iconic Remember the Titans Movie Scene 467
Tom Brady and Denzel Washington. Getty Images (2)
Tom Brady and Denzel Washington Reenact Iconic Remember the Titans Movie Scene 467
Tom Brady and Denzel Washington. Getty Images (2)

An NFL legend and an acting legend brought the worlds of sports and film together as Tom Brady and Denzel Washington paid tribute to Washington’s 2000 football movie, Remember the Titans.

Washington, 68, was a guest on Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast on Monday, November 20, and the two-time Oscar winner enjoyed giving an acting lesson to Brady, 46.

During the show, cohost Jim Gray convinced them to reenact one of the most famous scenes from the film. Brady and Washington then performed a line reading of the scene where Boone introduced himself to the team when he was hired.

In the original scene, Boone went face to face with player Petey Jones, portrayed by actor Donald Faison. He intimidated Jones as he asked him a series of rapid fire questions.

“I’ve got to get my game face on,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. Then Washington began the scene in a very authoritative style, ”You think football is fun,” and Brady responded in a very weak voice, “Yes, it was fun.”

Remember The Titans Cast Where Are They Now Ryan Gosling Hayden Panettiere Wood Harris

Related: ‘Remember the Titans’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“Not anymore is it? Make up your mind since you’re thinking, go on, think. Is it fun?,” Washington said, and Brady replied, “No.”

Tom Brady and Denzel Washington Reenact Iconic Remember the Titans Movie Scene 465
Youtube

Washington retorted, “Absolutely not. Alright zero fun. Alright I’m coach Washington, we’re about to have some fun,” as Brady laughed.

The two concluded the scene with Brady applauding Washington, saying, “That’s for your performance, not mine. That was f–king good.”

Tom Brady Caught Cursing Teammates Gisele Drama

Related: Tom Brady’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: NFL Champion, Fatherhood, Retiremen...

“I’m coaching Tom Brady,” Washington quipped. “Are you joking?”

Remember the Titans told the true story of Herman Boone, who coached the T. C. Williams High School high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia to the state championship in 1971. Washington’s character in the film, coach Boone, was hired during a time of racial tension as the high school was being integrated. Washington said it was imperative that the story was told accurately.

Tom Brady and Denzel Washington Reenact Iconic Remember the Titans Movie Scene 466
Courtesy of Tom Brady/X (formerly known as Twitter)

“You think people are sticklers about the actual facts of what happened in the civil rights struggle or a capital murder case, wait until you start messing with some legendary high school football season from 30 years ago,” Washington told the Tampa Bay Times in October 2000. “You get one play wrong and they’ll kill you.”

Washington recalled meeting Boone, who told him he was not right for the role.

Stars Playing Real People Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna Feature

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows

“Mostly because I’m not handsome enough. I think he’s kidding me, then I realize he’s dead serious,” Washington said. “He’s a real old-school, football-coach piece of work.”

Dyson

Deal of the Day

There's a Seriously Rare Dyson Airwrap Deal Hiding at Amazon Right Now View Deal

Despite Boone’s initial objection, Washington starred in the film, and he loved the message of people of different races coming together in sports.

“What it says is real and important to say. What everyone on the T.C. Williams team, players and coaches, too, learned was that when people get to know about each other, all those preconceptions fade.” Washington said. “We learn from people who are different from us. Our lives are enriched by them.”

In this article

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington
1251126592tom_brady_290x206

Tom Brady

More Stories