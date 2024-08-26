Three of football’s GOATs were snapped together at one especially star-studded soccer match.

Tom Brady, David Beckham and Lionel Messi all attended the Inter Miami game against Cincinnati on Saturday, August 24, and watched Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 2-0 to secure qualification in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs.

In an Instagram photo shared by Beckham, 49, on Sunday, August 25, Brady, 47, and Messi, 37, are seen posing beside Beckham, who is a co-owner and the president of Inter Miami. Messi, who plays for the team, was sidelined during the match due to an ankle injury.

“THE GREATEST 🐐 🐐 doesn’t get any better 🩷🩷 @leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs @intermiamicf 🇦🇷 & 🇺🇸 xx” Beckham captioned the photo.

Brady also took to the field before the game when the seven-time Super Bowl champion was presented with a pink Inter Miami jersey by Beckham. The legendary athletes shared a hug during the presentation, with the team’s official X account sharing photos and a caption that read, “Pink always suits a 🐐🏈”

Brady shared his own commentary of the event via social media on Sunday, posting an Instagram Story that shared Beckham’s Instagram post. Brady captioned the image, “I’m bringing @leomessi back to Birmingham with me. Sorry, @davidbeckham”

Beckham and Brady have been friends for many years with Beckham even checking in on Brady after The Roast of Tom Brady aired on Netflix on May 5.

Beckham told Jimmy Kimmel during the May 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the special’s highly publicized insults had him worried about his friend. “I know Tom well and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check he was OK,” the soccer star said. “I was like, ‘Are you OK?’”

But while Beckham noted his concern for Brady, he himself poked fun at the NFL great when Brady retired from the sport in 2023.

“Tom looks a little bored to be honest,” Beckham commented on a May 2023 Instagram post of Brady and entrepreneur David Grutman hanging out on a yacht in Italy.

Less than six months prior, Beckham and Brady had treated their children to a double daddy-daughter outing. “Daddy Daughter Dates❤️,” Brady captioned a January 2023 Instagram Story photo of himself and daughter Vivian, 11, alongside Beckham and his daughter, Harper, 13. (David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, are parents to Harper and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.)

In the photo, both fathers were seen sweetly posing with their daughters as the foursome grabbed a meal together.