Tom Brady’s highly anticipated debut as a Fox Sports commentator wasn’t exactly a touchdown — at least according to one teammate.

While watching the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns season opener, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown decided to sound off on his former quarterback’s performance in the broadcast booth.

“Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him,” Brown, 36, wrote via X on Sunday, September 8. “#CTESPN.”

In spring 2022, Brady, 47, signed a 10-year, $375-million contract with FOX Sports. His debut was delayed, however, after he chose to play one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired for good in February 2023.

Brown wasn’t the only sports fan to comment on Brady’s debut performance as a commentator.

NFL Red Zone host Scott Hanson was watching the game when Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey prepared to kick a 66-yard field goal before the end of the first half. At the time, Hanson, 53, questioned why Brady wasn’t more excited about the unusual play call.

“Oh, come on,” he said. “Brady has gotta get more excited than that in the booth.”

Hours later, Hanson clarified his remarks and said he wishes Brady nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.

“This was unfair & inconsiderate by me,” he wrote via X on Monday, September 9. “Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek — but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize. I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture!”

Before joining play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox Sports broadcast booth, Brady reflected on the progress he’s made in his next career move. Despite being a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady suggested there was a learning curve with his new gig.

“I would say yes [I have improved], and I would also say there’s still so much room for improvement,” Brady said in a June episode of The Herd With Colin Cowherd. “I’ve asked a few people, ‘How do you know that you did a good job?’ For me, so much of this is going to come down to the preparation. Did I feel like I was prepared? Did I feel like our crew was prepared? Did I give them the best over the course of the week so we could give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful for the fans?”

In addition to serving as a sports commentator, Brady continues to expand his BRADY fashion line and investments in Las Vegas sports, including a minority stake in the Raiders.