He’s feeling the need for speed! Tom Cruise has officially shared the first photo from his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 55, who just joined Instagram in January, quietly posted the pic on his personal account on Thursday, May 31. “#Day1,” he wrote.

Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is ready to jet off in the promotional teaser. Geared up, he looks out into the distance as he holds his helmet and wears his uniform and trademark aviator sunglasses. “Feel the need,” the pic reads.

After much speculation (and hoping!) Cruise confirmed in May 2017 that a Top Gun sequel was in the works. “It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2,” the actor told Access Hollywood that June. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

He added: “We’re going to have the same tone that we had from the first. Stylistically, it’s going to be the same.”

Skydance CEO David Ellison even teased the possible story line two years prior. “It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today are all fun things that we’re gonna get to dive into in this movie,” he told Collider in 2015. “There’s gonna be jets, very fast jets. There’s gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two – and a wide range of jets. [There] may be a volleyball scene.”

The 1986 original also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Val Kilmer.

Jerry Bruckheimer is producing Top Gun: Maverick, which is written by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. It is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2019.

