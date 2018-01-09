That’s what friends are for! Ellen DeGeneres got to the bottom of Tom Hanks’ Golden Globes double-duty during his Tuesday, January 9, appearance on her show.

The 61-year-old actor took on the role of a waiter carrying a tray of martinis during the Sunday night award show and had a hilarious response when DeGeneres asked him about it. He first mentioned that his The Post costar Meryl Streep — who was sitting next to him during the interview — was “on antibiotics” so she couldn’t enjoy the beverage with the table.

She quipped: “He brought four of them and brought them under my nose!”

“I was told to go get martinis,” Hanks noted. “There I am,” he said as a photo of Steven Spielberg appeared on the screen. “That’s one of the people who asked for a martini, as a matter of fact.”

The Cast Away actor compared it to being “one of those truckers on mountain roads” carrying dangerous chemicals. “I have never been more nervous carrying something through a [crowd,]” he joked.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman documented the moment on Twitter. “Best thing I’ve seen here,” he wrote on Sunday night. “Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes.”

Hanks was nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for playing Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in the film. The award, however, went to the Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!