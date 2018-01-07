Order’s up! Tom Hanks served his table martinis at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, and social media cannot get enough of the actor channeling his inner waiter.

“Best thing I’ve seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted with a picture of Hanks, 61, carrying a tray of three drinks.

Director Steven Spielberg appears to be one of the lucky people who scored one of the Hanks’ martinis in Fogelman’s photo.

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 8, 2018

“Reason number 357 to love Tom Hanks. He not only gets his own drinks, but brings martinis for the whole table. #Globes,” another Globes attendee captioned a picture of Hanks, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for playing Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in The Post.

Reason number 357 to love Tom Hanks. He not only gets his own drinks, but brings martinis for the whole table. #Globes pic.twitter.com/zbC6oIx9li — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) January 8, 2018

Viewers at home were also living for Hanks, who attended the show with wife Rita Wilson, serving drinks at the Globes.

“More pics like this please,” one user wrote in reply to Fogelman’s photo.

“Must me tough times for actor #TomHanks @tomhanks had to get a job as waiter at the #GoldenGlobes,” another user joked.

One fan tweeted, “So vice-presidential of him, don’t you think??” referring to Golden Globes host Seth Meyers joking that Hanks would make a great VP in his opening monologue.

“Can someone let @tomhanks know I could use a martini too #goldenglobes,” another Twitter user wrote.

See more reactions below.

@tomhanks can I have a martini? — Robyn Donohue (@WildWindRanch) January 8, 2018

Tom Hanks is delivering martini’s to his table at the golden globes, which solidifies that he is the best human ever #goldenglobes — lauren scallen (@laurscallen) January 8, 2018

Heaven is Tom Hanks handing me a martini https://t.co/l0ABbDOde5 — MJB (@eMJayBuzz) January 8, 2018

Is there anything Tom Hanks does that isn’t adorable? I’ll take a dirty martini with extra olive juice 🍸 https://t.co/LGIMVWeVf3 — E For Effort (@eforeffortpod) January 8, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!