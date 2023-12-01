Tom Holland is down to play Spider-Man again — but only if he can do the character “justice.”

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland, 27, said during a recent press conference with the Critics Choice Association. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

Holland continued: “I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

The actor added that he wouldn’t hesitate to sign on for another movie if the writers create a strong story line for Peter Parker. “I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again,” he said. “I love the character and the people I get to work with. I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one.”

The most recent Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, premiered in December 2021. The film’s finale certainly left fans hoping for more, as it ended with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erasing Peter Parker (Holland) from the world’s memory. With his friends having forgotten who he is, Peter decides to continue his work as Spider-Man, albeit alone.

In the Marvel film series, Holland acts alongside girlfriend Zendaya, who also plays Peter’s love interest, MJ.

The duo met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. The following year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Zendaya’s parents, Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, “love” Holland. “They are still seeing each other,” the insider added. “It’s been about a year.”

The pair finally confirmed romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in a car in 2021.

Since then, they’ve publicly supported each other via social media with adorable posts, posed together on red carpets, enjoyed date nights and more.

In August, Zendaya addressed her low-key relationship during a cover story with Elle. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said at the time. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”