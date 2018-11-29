Always and forever! Three words, eight letters! From One Tree Hill’s iconic pair Nathan Scott and Haley James, to Gossip Girl’s beloved duo Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass, TV couples give Us all the feels.

Throughout the years, viewers have tuned in to see Ross Gellar and Rachel Green work through their on-again, off-again relationship on Friends, or to watch The Vampire Diaries’ Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert’s fated relationship unfold.

From Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey and Derek Shephard’s most memorable make-out, to Piper Chapman and Alex Vause’ steamy smooch on Orange Is the New Black, watch the video above to revisit the best TV kisses!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!