Get your cauldrons ready! The final five Top Chef Jr. contestants will channel their inner wizards and witches on the Saturday, November 17, Harry Potter-themed episode of the competition show.

“Tomorrow, we’re having a final five feast of foul,” host Vanessa Lachey reveals to the competitors in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Head judge, chef Curtis Stone, adds to the mini-cooks, “Chefs, you’ll be serving up whole game birds in Top Chef Jrs. version of the Hogwarts Great Hall.”

Stone, 43, then explains the instructions for the festive challenge: “You must cook your game bird whole. You’ll also be responsible for one family-style side dish to go along with your game bird.”

The top five select wands from their favorite magical characters and then find out which bird they were fated to cook into a delectable dish: a goose turkey, pheasant, duck or guinea hen. After they are finished casting spells in the kitchen, the group will dine alongside Lachey and Stone.

Eric, a 10-year-old cook, notes that he “immediately” knows which want belongs to each Harry Potter wizard because of their unique designs. He chooses Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint)’s wand, while contestant Noah, 11, harnesses the power of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon).

The Harry Potter-themed episode will air on Universal Kids Saturday, November 17, at 6 p.m. ET.

