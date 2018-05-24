The 90s are back and thanks to TLC, that means that fan favorite Trading Spaces is also back. The home makeover show’s host, Paige Davis, stopped by Us Weekly to share three easy DIY projects and to tell Us what really happens when a homeowner doesn’t like their room reveal. Watch the video above to see the full DIY demos, and for more fun with the host, watch our exclusive interview below.

So what goes through Davis’ head when a homeowner hates their room reveal? “As a host in those moments, to be quiet is really the best thing I can do,” the designer, who recently partnered with Scotch Tape, explained. “Everyone’s disappointed. Everybody thinks, ‘Oooh, ratings! It’s so exciting!’ But nobody’s happy when the homeowners don’t like it. [I have] to let them vent and get it out, and be like ‘It’s OK, you can change it, you can always paint over it!’”

Lucky for Us, we loved all three of Davis’ easy DIY projects for the home. For full instructions on how to make citrus-stamped placemats, a decorative tray and a DIY calendar, see below.

Citrus-Stamped Placemats

Materials

White linen placemats

Fresh lemon, cut in half

Yellow and orange stamp pads

Directions

Press lemon half on stamp pad, then press onto placemat. Repeat until you’re happy with the design. This can also be done on a table runner or coasters.

Decorative Board or Tray

Materials

Wooden board

Thick tape

Paint in various colors

Paint brush

Directions

Apply tape onto board in any pattern you want. Paint in between the tape lines. Allow paint to dry. Pull tape off at a 45 degree angle. To turn it into a tray, add two handles on the side of the board.

DIY Calendar

Materials

Floating frame

Paint chips in various colors

Double stick tape

Dry-erase marker

Directions

Tape paint chips down on one side of the glass. Add wooden frame around the glass. Draw dates and appointments onto glass.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!