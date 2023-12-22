If Travis Scott starts skipping like a CD during a live concert, it’s because he’s vibing.

Scott, 32, went viral because he played “FE!N,” his song with Playboy Carti, 10 times during a Tuesday, December 19, show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Scott has a habit of playing a song repeatedly during shows, so when the father of Kylie Jenner’s kids stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, host Jimmy Fallon asked Scott about it.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 32, explained during a Thursday, December 21, appearance. “And they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder.”

He went on to joke that he took the moment as a dare, saying he planned on “going even crazier at Madison Square Garden” for his show later that night.

Scott made good on his word. According to Setlist.FM, he performed “FE!N” a total of 12 times in a row, including once with rapper Sheck Wes, who performed an unreleased verse that did not appear on the final version of the song. The recorded version of “FE!N” clocks in at 3:12, meaning that the audience at MSG was treated to more than 40 minutes of the same song. (Scott also played it two additional times before closing out Thursday’s show with “Telekinesis.”)

Performing one song 10 times wasn’t the only major event that happened at Scott’s Brooklyn show. While rapping “Mafia,” Scott nearly got taken out by a giant prop. Fan footage of the event showed the musician getting bonked by a head-shaped object that traveled around the stadium while suspended by wires. Scott reacted quickly by jumping to a lower part of the Circus Maximus stage, dodging what could have been a nasty fall.

Both “FE!N” and “Mafia” appear on Scott’s latest album, Utopia. While on The Tonight Show, Scott reflected on how the project netted him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. “I was on tour,” said Scott, “and I was about to go to the venue, and my guy — my partner in everything I do, David — called me, saying, ‘Yo, we’re nominated again for the Grammys.’ I was like, ‘Yes, OK. This time we got to bring it home,’ you know?” Scott added that he “love[s] music and I love the Academy.”

Scott told GQ in November that making Utopia, his follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld, was “therapeutic” for him following the tragedy of the 2021 Astroworld Festival. As Scott was performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, a crowd surge pushed a mass of people toward the stage. Ten attendees were killed, with more than 100 injured. In June, a grand jury found that there wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge Scott over the “mass casualty incident.”

Scott still faces multiple civil suits stemming from the incident. In August, Rolling Stone reported that the family of John Hilgert, a 14-year-old boy killed in the tragedy, pulled their lawsuit, making them the third family to settle with Scott.