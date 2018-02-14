It’s all about the romance. Some of the biggest television shows of all time — comedies, dramas and supernatural alike — feature grand gestures that have viewers swooning.

Us Weekly has compiled a video of some of the most romantic gestures to happen on TV. Run through a few below and watch the video above for all 11 gestures!

Dawson’s Creek

Even if you’re Team Dawson, Pacey Witter scored major points during season 3 when he bought — er, rented — Joey a wall. Ultimately, he was the only one to paint on it, simply writing, “Ask Me to Stay.” Spoiler alert: She didn’t; she went away with him for the summer instead.

One Tree Hill

Nathan and Haley’s relationship was rocky, to say the least — what do you expect when you get married in high school? — but it had some seriously romantic moments. Following Keith’s death, Nathan decided that although he wasn’t into big weddings, he wanted to declare his love for Haley in front of all of their friends, since life can be so short. So he stole her ring, let her think she lost it and proposed again.

How I Met Your Mother

Ted Mosby was the king of romantic gestures. In both the premiere and the finale, he stole the blue french horn from the restaurant he took Robin to on their first date.

Friends

Let’s get one thing straight: Chandler royally messed up his proposal to Monica by trying to plan the perfect surprise. However, it allowed her to pull off quite the grand gesture by decorating the apartment with candles, getting Joey to lie to Chandler, and proposing to him instead, leaving him to be the one that was surprised.

The Vampire Diaries

Even if you weren’t a Klaus and Caroline supporter (how dare you?), it was hard not to appreciate him after he gave her the perfect high-school graduation gift: letting her ex-boyfriend Tyler return to town, ending their sire bond. When she was shocked he’d do such a thing, he had the perfect answer: “He’s your first love, I intend to be your last … however long it takes.” (A runner-up moment was when Klaus gave her a $3 million check to fund the school she opened with Alaric, noting: “I do look forward to thanking you in person someday … however long it takes.”)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!