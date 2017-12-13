Tyra Banks Brings Back the Fierce to ‘America’s Next Top Model’: New Promo

It’s not America’s Next Top Model without Tyra Banks, and the host is back and ready to ruffle feathers. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive new promo for season 24, she returns as host with judges Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine‘s Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

“Ty Ty’s ready for you,” Banks, 44, says in the new promo. She also tells one model, “You are next level fierce.”

The supermodel left the show after 22 cycles and Rita Ora took over as host in 2016. However, the model and actress decided to return after only one cycle off. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” she said in a statement when the announcement was made in March. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

This season will also be very different. For the first time ever, there will be no age limit.

“You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model? I don’t care how old you are, honey. You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel,” she said in an Instagram video in April.

Additionally, this season will feature some familiar faces. Former judge Nigel Barker, season three winner Eva Marcille, beauty and social media guru Patrick Starr, choreographer Jermaine Browne, supermodel Jourdan Dunn and Maejor are all set to make guest appearances. There’s also a RuPaul’s Drag Race crossover planned featuring Valentina, Katya and Manila!

America’s Next Top Model premieres on VH1 Tuesday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

