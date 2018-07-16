The fourth season of UnREAL is now available – and it will be the drama’s last. Hulu announced on Monday, July 16, that the Lifetime series would be airing its fourth season immediately and that it would be one last hurrah for Rachel, Quinn and the gang. Additionally, the past three seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

The fourth season will follow Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) on Everlasting’s set of an “All-Stars” season, which includes former contestants and a new format. In order to stay on Everlasting, the cast – both men and women – must pair up each week. (Very Bachelor in Paradise-esque.)

Co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser are both returning, as new cast members include François Arnaud, Natalie Hall, Meagan Holder and Alejandro Muñoz. Additionally, Zimmer will direct one episode while Appleby directs two – including the series finale.

As always, this season will include multiple twists in the lives of Quinn and Rachel, both romantically and professionally. One character not returning is Jeremy. “That was purely a story decision and a really hard one because there’s a lot of love for Josh Kelly. But storywise, it just felt like the right thing to do because he has gone on a big journey this season,” Rukeyser told Entertainment Weekly in April. “In the beginning, he’s glib, almost, in admitting [that he killed two people], but he’s not really processing it. By the end of episode 9, he is. And it was just nice to see one character realize how toxic this place is and actually get out. So he gets out and he stays out.”

Many familiar faces will return, including Alexi (Alex Sparrow) and August (Adam Demos). However, Adam (Freddie Stroma), Darius (B.J. Britt), Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) and Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren) will not be part of the final season.

All four seasons of UnREAL are now streaming on Hulu.

