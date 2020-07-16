Us Musts: Must-See TV, Movies and More Entertainment to Watch This Week

Looking for a distraction while social distancing? You’re in luck. Us Weekly has rounded up all the TV shows, movies and music that will definitely make you smile.

Must-See Reality TV

On Thursday, July 23, TBS is launching a new reality series. Lost Resort follows nine strangers as they head to a wellness retreat in Costa Rica. They are paired with healers who challenge them to partake in holistic and restorative practices to improve their lives, including rage rituals, vulnerability circles and orgasmic healing, all in the name of self-care and betterment. With a married couple on the brink, a mother-daughter duo with trust issues and a ton of singles, it takes no time for the drama to heat up.

Streaming Treasures

On Wednesday, July 15, NBC launched their first streaming service! Peacock, available for free, features 10,000 hours of library content, including Law & Order: SVU, the entire Chicago franchise, Friday Night Lights, Married … With Children, and more.

Grab Your Headphones

If you’re looking for new music, you’re in luck. Ellie Goulding‘s fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, is released on Friday, July 17. It is her first in four years and includes collaborations with Blackbear, Diplo, Juice Wrld, Lauv, serpentwithfeet and Swae Lee.