Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards: Vote for Best Performance!

What better way to start off a happy new year than to be wowed by some of social media’s most talented animals! With awards season in full swing, Us Weekly is ready to host the Petformers Awards — and the four pets that are up for the best performance category are simply adorable and impressive.

Maya (@mayapolarbear) is a sweet Samoyed who can carry a tune. Whether she’s posing for a photo or lounging around, this four-legged friend always appears to have a smile on her face.

Coffee (@white_coffee_cat) is more than just a cute face. According to his Instagram bio, the 4-year-old feline is a cancer survivor and has a best friend named Spencer the Dog (@hello_spencer_dog) who he likes to play dress up with and just hang out.

Snowee The Umbrella Cockatoo (@snoweethecockatoo) is a 14-year-old adopted bird who knows how to move and groove. Over on Snowee’s Instagram page, there’s no shortage of music and fun.

Pam (@pamlovesferrariboys) is a little Bulldog with a lot of spunk. She can often be seen in her pink toy car rocking sunglasses and trendy headwear.

Vote for your favorite below — and also check out the nominations for Best Supporting Performance, Best Costumes and Best Ensemble. Plus, stay tuned for the full list of Petformers Awards winners!

After casting your vote, feel free to do it again (and again and again) as voting is unlimited!

