For fans who were left wanting “more” of Usher after his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, don’t worry — he’s back, and this time he’s on the big screen.

The Grammy winner is bringing his concert experience to fans around the world with his upcoming film Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which lands in theaters Thursday, September 12, for a limited run. The film documents his Paris Fashion Week performance at La Seine Musicale and features some of his greatest hits, including “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love in This Club” and more.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher, 45, said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the film will be shown by AMC in over 2,000 theaters worldwide. Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC, described the singer as “a perfect fit” for the theater chain.

Alongside his performance, Usher’s film will give fans a look at his life offstage. The singer married longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea earlier this year after his showstopping Super Bowl performance. Goicoechea, senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, was first linked to Usher in 2019, and the duo have since welcomed two children, Sovereign and Sire.

Usher shouted out his wife and his mother — the strong women in his life who “hold him down” — during an acceptance speech at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards in March after being honored with the President’s Award.

“They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding me down,” Usher told the crowd.

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris will be screened at several AMC and Odeon locations from September 12-15, and tickets will be available at UsherInParis.com starting Tuesday, August 6, at 9 a.m. ET.