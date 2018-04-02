Did they or didn’t they?! The Monday, April 2, episode of Vanderpump Rules was one of the most explosive yet as we witnessed the fallout from James Kennedy and ex Kristen Doute’s alleged early morning hookup. Considering the exes were and continue to be in committed relationships with Raquel Leviss and Brian Carter, respectively, it’s no wonder the scandal rocked the entire cast on their group vacation to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

The events leading up to James and Kristen’s rumored hookup began the night before when the entire cast engaged in an all-night tequila-fueled rager. In a flashback, we witnessed James telling a drunk Kristen that the song he performed that night was written “when we were dating.”

While most of the cast claimed to go to bed around 7 a.m., Jax Taylor claimed he saw James and Kristen together by his private pool at 7:30. In a forensic analysis that would rival any episode of Law and Order, Jax showed girlfriend Brittany Cartwright the exact spot where he witnessed Kristen drinking with James. His major piece of evidence were carefully placed cushions – artifacts that in Jax’s opinion were proof of a sexual encounter. Jax stated, “I walked out this morning … Kristen is out in the pool area and James grabbed a bottle of tequila … Why, at 7:30 in the morning, would you be in a pool drinking with your ex-girlfriend?” He added, “I’m not hungover, I know exactly what I saw.”

While playing a game of golf, castmate Tom Sandoval – also an ex-boyfriend of Kristen’s – asked James Kennedy if he and Kristen had hooked up. A still drunk James hesitated in his response then blurted out, “Did I what? What did you just say? Hang out with Kristen? I mean, a little bit, but not really.”

Did James Admit It?

In a testimonial shot, Jax claimed that James had admitted to the hookup. “He just full out confessed that he did this. He said, ‘Yes, so what? We hooked up,” Jax said. James was adamant both in person and in testimonial shots that they didn’t hook up. It’s unclear whether the guys misheard James.

Kristen was also vocal about the falsehood of the rumors but did possibly contradict herself in a testimonial when she admitted, “I don’t totally remember last night.” Lala Kent, a good friend and former romantic partner of James Kennedy’s revealed, “I believe something happened. Once the d-ck has entered one of your holes, it’s easy for it to re-enter.”

Stassi Schroeder even chimed in that the hookup was in the realm of possibility due to Kristen cheating on Carter with James in the past. She said, “When Kristen started dating Carter she denied sleeping with James and that turned out to be true.”

Kristen later showed the camera a glimpse of a text from James that revealed an explanation for the cheating rumor. James wrote, “People are starting fake drama for the show and I’m over it. You have a boyfriend, I have my girl, like, I would f—king never and I know you wouldn’t either obviously! So cut the s—t and don’t be mad at me.”

The episode concluded with Kristen pouring her cocktail on James during a heated confrontation at dinner after he called her an “attention seeker.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. E.T.

