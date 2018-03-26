Stassi Schroeder certainly has a way with words! The Monday, March 26, episode of Vanderpump Rules featured a dangerous cocktail of tequila and anxiety as Stassi confronted her hotel roommate Kristen Doute while on a group trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

After a night of heavy drinking, Stassi clearly appeared frustrated as she recounted an unfilmed event that involved an anxiety-fueled meltdown from Kristen. Kristen admitted, “traveling freaks my brain out” and said she typically uses “xanax or edibles” to curb her stress.

Stassi Says Kristin Is Like ‘A Member Of ISIS’

Stassi, known for putting her foot in her mouth after referring to the #MeToo movement as a “witch hunt,” certainly didn’t hold back when comparing Kristin’s actions to a violent terror group, saying, “It’s like having a member of ISIS in your hotel room.” Stassi also described a previous trip with Kristen that involved a similar anxiety attack, revealing it concluded with Stassi and Katie Maloney abandoning Kristen in Copenhagen and going to Paris without her.

Drama continued to swirl as Jax Taylor caught wind of Scheana Marie’s lighthearted plan to set his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, up with new SUR castmate, model Adam Spott. On the heels of Jax cheating on the 29-year-old waitress, Scheana admitted she organized a dinner, inviting both Brittany and Adam, to give Brittany a “confidence boost.” She added, “I wanted to arrange a night for Brittany to let loose and have fun and just to know that there is a life possible without you.”

Later, in a testimonial shot, Scheana taunted Jax saying, “Maybe you shouldn’t have started a rumor about me and said my boyfriend didn’t love me.” Jax was obviously not happy and stormed off after menacingly saying to Brittany, “If you wanted to leave me, you would have left a long time ago.”

Lala Drinks Warm Milk Out Of A Baby Bottle

The most bizarre moment of the episode had to be when we saw 27-year-old Lala Kent drink warm milk out of a baby bottle, or as she calls it, her “baba.” Scheana, who shared a room with Lala, seemed irked by the infantile activity.

“I’m on a very low dose of my anti-anxiety medication so when I do feel like my heart’s beating a little fast, I need my baba and a bottle with warm milk and honey in it,” Lala explained in a testimonial.

Vanderpump Rules airs Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

